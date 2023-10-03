PM Hasina doesn’t give a damn to law, its proven now: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has come down heavily on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her recent statement on Begum Khaleda Zia and said she does not care about the law and exercises absolute control over the judiciary.

“Her statement (in the United Kingdom) has proven a fact that the country politically belongs to a single individual and it is none other than Sheikh Hasina. She holds absolute control over the judiciary and pays no heed to the law and regulations,” he said in a press briefing in Gulshan of Dhaka on Tuesday.