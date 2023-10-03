PM Hasina doesn’t give a damn to law, its proven now: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has come down heavily on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her recent statement on Begum Khaleda Zia and said she does not care about the law and exercises absolute control over the judiciary.
“Her statement (in the United Kingdom) has proven a fact that the country politically belongs to a single individual and it is none other than Sheikh Hasina. She holds absolute control over the judiciary and pays no heed to the law and regulations,” he said in a press briefing in Gulshan of Dhaka on Tuesday.
Asked about the prime minister's speech regarding BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “What she (Sheikh Hasina) announced in her speech yesterday, Monday, particularly about her (Khaleda Zia) treatment… such an ugly statement… We cannot either fathom or accept that a sitting prime minister can deliver such a speech.”
Condemning the prime minister's speech, the BNP leader said, "We use democratic language as we seek to restore democracy. We believe in courtesy, tolerance, and the freedom to expressing dissent, we address the fundamental issues outlined in the Constitution with utmost importance."
BNP would not participate in any election with Khaleda Zia in her current condition as well as Sheikh Hasina in power
He expressed hope that the government would come to sane and facilitate Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.
The BNP secretary general reaffirmed their commitment to democracy and their intention to lead the ongoing movement in a democratic manner. If anyone sets barriers to the democratic movement, the BNP will overcome them through democratic means, he insisted.
Regarding speculations about participating in elections on condition of Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, Mirza Fakhrul firmly denied the claims and made it clear that the BNP would not participate in any election with Khaleda Zia in her current condition as well as Sheikh Hasina in power.
He accused the government of denying Khaleda Zia her right to receive better treatment abroad and alleged that they, under the pretext of the law, are pushing her towards a tragic death with an ulterior motive.
Mirza Fakhrul stressed that there is no scope for depriving an elderly, popular, and important figure of her right to better medical care abroad in the name of the law.
Senior BNP leaders, including its standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and vice chairman Barkatullah, were present at the press conference.