Govt not using legal power for political consideration: Kaisar Kamal

Kaisar Kamal, one of Khaleda Zia's lawyers, has termed the law minister's explanation on the scope of Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad 'political'.

He said the explanation of the law that has been given, that is political and the government is not using the legal power due to political consideration.

Kaisar Kamal made these observations at a briefing at his office at the Supreme Court Lawyers' Association building on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, law minister Anisul Huq spoke about the legal scope of Khaleda's treatment abroad at a press conference at the secretariat today, Wednesday.

The law minister said, "Legal matters are past and fully closed now. The only option remaining is to seek presidential clemency. If she (Khaleda Zia) acknowledges her crimes and requests pardon from the president, that’s her matter, not mine."

*More to follow...