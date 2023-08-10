India wants political stability in Bangladesh, says AL delegation after visit

Awami League’s presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque has said India wants political stability in Bangladesh.
The Awami League leader said this at a press briefing organised in the AL office in Dhanmondi today, Thursday.
A five-member AL delegation led by Abdur Razzaque visited New Delhi at the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of its KNOW BJP initiative. The ruling Awami League organised today’s press briefing to appraise of this visit.
Abdur Razzaque, Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister
The delegation met Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, BJP’s president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Rajya Sabha leader Piyush Goyal and other important personalities.
“Indian external affairs minister said they want to see political stability and fair elections in Bangladesh. He also said they would help Bangladesh in the international sphere,” Abdur Razzaque said.
He also quoted Jaishankar as saying that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to attend the G-20 conference due in India next September.
Razzaque said Bangladesh-India relations are very good right now and it has been strengthened further during the recent visit of the delegation.
"We would continue to work on combating terrorism and militancy like in the past," Razzaque quoted JP Nadda as saying.
The Awami League presidium member said, "We also told them that we give great importance to bilateral relations with India."
Other members of the delegation--joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, organizing secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central working committee member Merina Jahan, MP and Aroma Dutta, MP, were present at the briefing.