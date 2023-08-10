India wants political stability in Bangladesh, says AL delegation after visit

“Indian external affairs minister said they want to see political stability and fair elections in Bangladesh. He also said they would help Bangladesh in the international sphere,” Abdur Razzaque said.

He also quoted Jaishankar as saying that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to attend the G-20 conference due in India next September.

Razzaque said Bangladesh-India relations are very good right now and it has been strengthened further during the recent visit of the delegation.

"We would continue to work on combating terrorism and militancy like in the past," Razzaque quoted JP Nadda as saying.

The Awami League presidium member said, "We also told them that we give great importance to bilateral relations with India."

Other members of the delegation--joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, organizing secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central working committee member Merina Jahan, MP and Aroma Dutta, MP, were present at the briefing.