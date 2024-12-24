China to continue support for Bangladesh's development

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Tuesday said China is committed to continuing its utmost support for Bangladesh’s development and deepening cooperation in infrastructure projects including railways.

"We are ready to actively consider all project proposals officially submitted by the Bangladeshi government after a sound feasibility and cost-benefit analysis," he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China, ambassador Yao said China is also ready to provide technical support for feasibility studies.

Adviser for the railways ministry, power, energy and mineral resources ministry and road transport and bridges Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, railways secretary Fahim Islam, and Bangladesh Railway director general Afzal Hussain were, among others, present.

According to statistics released by Bangladesh, in the fiscal year 2024, he said, the total amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Bangladesh declined by 8.8 per cent.