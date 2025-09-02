Attack on CU students
Injured Imtiaz on life support, Mamun-Naimul show signs of improvement
Chittagong University student Imtiaz Ahmed has been on life support for three days. He was put on life support at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Parkview Hospital in the Chattogram city on Sunday night.
A physician working at the hospital’s ICU told Prothom Alo at around 3:30 pm today, Tuesday, that Imtiaz’s consciousness level is still about 6/7 out of 15. His blood pressure remains normal. He is under observation.
Visiting the hospital in Pashailish in the city this afternoon, it was seen that Imtiaz’s father Amir Hossain and mother Shahnaz Amin were sitting outside the ICU. Relatives were calling Shahnaz Amin to enquire about their son’s physical condition.
Imtiaz is from Cumilla, but his family lives in Bogura. Upon hearing that their son was injured, his parents came to Chattogram Monday morning. Imtiaz’s father, Amir Hossain, said that this afternoon the physician described their son’s physical condition to them. They are spending their day outside the ICU, waiting for their son to recover.
Shahnaz Amin said, “I want my son to recover. At the same time, I want the perpetrators to be punished. We have told the university administration that so many students were injured due to their negligence. Even if I were given millions, I cannot get my son back to his previous healthy state.”
She further said she got the news around 3:00 pm on Sunday. She had spoken to Imtiaz just an hour before that. Imtiaz said he was taking his injured friends to hospital.
Imtiaz’s parents said the medical cost is quite high at private hospitals. The university authorities told the news media that they would bear the hospital cost. They want the authorities to fulfill their commitment.
During the clash on Sunday, Imtiaz sustained a head injury from a sharp weapon. He underwent surgery that same night. At Parkview Hospital, another injured student, Mamun Mia, was taken on life support at the same time. He also had a head wound.
As his condition improved, life support was removed yesterday afternoon, but he remains under observation in the ICU.
Meanwhile, a severely injured student of the Islamic Studies department, Naimul Islam, was admitted to National Hospital on Sunday. After surgery there, he was sent to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Dhaka at 10:00 pm for advanced treatment.
Abdullah Hazari, a postgraduate student of the political science department who was with Naimul, told Prothom Alo this afternoon that Naimul underwent surgery on Monday. He is eating and drinking a little. His family members are at the hospital.