Injured Imtiaz on life support, Mamun-Naimul show signs of improvement

Chittagong University student Imtiaz Ahmed has been on life support for three days. He was put on life support at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Parkview Hospital in the Chattogram city on Sunday night.

A physician working at the hospital’s ICU told Prothom Alo at around 3:30 pm today, Tuesday, that Imtiaz’s consciousness level is still about 6/7 out of 15. His blood pressure remains normal. He is under observation.

Visiting the hospital in Pashailish in the city this afternoon, it was seen that Imtiaz’s father Amir Hossain and mother Shahnaz Amin were sitting outside the ICU. Relatives were calling Shahnaz Amin to enquire about their son’s physical condition.

Imtiaz is from Cumilla, but his family lives in Bogura. Upon hearing that their son was injured, his parents came to Chattogram Monday morning. Imtiaz’s father, Amir Hossain, said that this afternoon the physician described their son’s physical condition to them. They are spending their day outside the ICU, waiting for their son to recover.