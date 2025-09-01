More videos of CU students being hacked and beaten surface

A video has been circulating on Facebook since Sunday night showing a student, surrounded by the local people, was seen begging for mercy. The locals were seen beating him with sticks on his waist and back indiscriminately.

A man was even seen charging with a machete towards the student. However, he somehow managed to run away and saved his life.

Later, it was found that the video was recorded during the clash between Chittagong University (CU) students and villagers at around 1:30 pm that day.

In the footage, three people are seen beating a student. One of them was carrying a sharp weapon, while the other two had sticks. The attacked student was wearing a full-sleeve jersey, the kind usually made by students for various inter-departmental sports at the university.

Four more similar videos have surfaced. Locals were seen beating CU students indiscriminately with sticks. Students were also seen engaging in the clash with sticks.

In one of the videos, a student was seen grounded while being beaten up by several local residents. His head was bleeding. The student had a bag on his shoulder. Some of the locals had machetes with them. However, it could not be confirmed whether that student was stabbed by them.