Section 144 imposed in Chittagong University area
The Hathazari Upazila administration has imposed Section 144 in the Chittagong University area after a clash broke out following an incident in which a caretaker of a rented house physically assaulted a female student.
The restriction will remain in effect until midnight tomorrow, Monday.
This information was announced in a notice signed by the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), Muhammad Abdullah Al Mumin, around 3 PM:00pm today, Sunday.
The University of Chittagong falls under the jurisdiction of Hathazari Upazila.
The notice issued by the Upazila administration states that Section 144 will be in effect in the area extending in both directions from the eastern side of Gate No. 2 market of Chittagong University to the Rail Gate, under Fatehpur union of Hathazari upazila.
Furthermore, all forms of gatherings—such as meetings, assemblies, protests, public gatherings—and the carrying of weapons are strictly prohibited in the Gate No. 2 area. No more than five people are allowed to move together within the designated area.
When asked, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Abdullah Al Mumin told Prothom Alo that the decision was made to maintain peace and order.
Earlier, from around 12:15am on Saturday night until Sunday afternoon, clashes and chases occurred between students and local residents in the Gate No. 2 area of the university. During the conflict, the vice-chancellor (Administration), professor Md Kamal Uddin, the proctor, professor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif, and at least 180 students were injured.
Local residents claimed that 10 to 12 people from their side were also injured in the incident.