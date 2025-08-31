Section 144 imposed in Chittagong University area

The Hathazari Upazila administration has imposed Section 144 in the Chittagong University area after a clash broke out following an incident in which a caretaker of a rented house physically assaulted a female student.

The restriction will remain in effect until midnight tomorrow, Monday.

This information was announced in a notice signed by the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), Muhammad Abdullah Al Mumin, around 3 PM:00pm today, Sunday.

The University of Chittagong falls under the jurisdiction of Hathazari Upazila.