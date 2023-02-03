They give their lives for humans

Animal cells have chromosomes. The chromosomes contain genes. The hereditary characteristics of an animal is coded in the genes. The genes of rats are similar to those of humans.

The use of rats in understanding human physiology and medical research began about 200 years ago. The International Center for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) still uses rats in many important studies regularly.

Other than rats, icddr,b uses several other animals in their research too. The list includes rabbits, rats, guinea pigs and sheep. icddr,b has a separate wing for the animals used in research. This wing, Animal Research Facility, was established in 1962.

This is the first and largest animal laboratory in the country. In fact it’s the only laboratory in Bangladesh that has been certified and accredited by the US National Institutes of Health.