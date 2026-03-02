Some obstacles emerged with India over the past 1.5 years: Commerce minister

Commerce minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir has said that bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India currently stands at US$11 billion. However, certain obstacles had arisen in relations with India over the past one and a half years.

These issues, he said, have been specifically raised with Indian high commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma, and discussions were held on how to make commercial relations between the two countries smoother and stronger in the days ahead.

The remarks were made at the secretariat following a meeting between the commerce minister, state minister for commerce Md Shariful Alam, and Pranay Kumar Verma on Monday afternoon.