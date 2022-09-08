India to provide free transit to Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.

India has offered free transit/transshipment facilities to Bangladesh for the export of goods to third countries.

Bangladesh will be able to avail this facility, using specified land ports, airports and sea ports.

India has also assured Bangladesh of the supply of energy and essential commodities.

These matters were revealed in the joint statement issued on Wednesday after the summit meeting between the two prime ministers.

The joint statement highlighted various aspects of the relations between the two countries as well the ongoing cooperation, unresolved issues, future cooperation and new proposals.

Requests and aspirations of both sides were also highlighted. Other issues mentioned included a resolution to the Rohingya crisis as well as regional and sub-regional cooperation.

The two prime ministers discussed various regional and international issues of mutual interest. In context of the global supply chain being disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, they placed importance on extensive cooperation based on friendship and partnership in the interests of growth and development of the region.