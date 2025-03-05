Who attacked two Iranians in Bashundhara

The police have reported the attack of two individuals in the assault on three persons, including two Iranians in Bashundhara Residential Area. However, no further details regarding the arrested individuals have been disclosed.

A case was filed by the police at Vatara Police Station today, Wednesday in connection with the attack. According to Inspector Sujan Haque of Badda police station, 200 to 250 unidentified people have been named as accused in the case.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shafiqul Islam of the Badda police region stated that the perpetrators are being identified through closed-circuit camera footage. He further mentioned that the key individual responsible for instigating the mob is a resident of Bashundhara Residential Area.