Who attacked two Iranians in Bashundhara
The police have reported the attack of two individuals in the assault on three persons, including two Iranians in Bashundhara Residential Area. However, no further details regarding the arrested individuals have been disclosed.
A case was filed by the police at Vatara Police Station today, Wednesday in connection with the attack. According to Inspector Sujan Haque of Badda police station, 200 to 250 unidentified people have been named as accused in the case.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shafiqul Islam of the Badda police region stated that the perpetrators are being identified through closed-circuit camera footage. He further mentioned that the key individual responsible for instigating the mob is a resident of Bashundhara Residential Area.
Police officer Shafiqul Islam informed Prothom Alo that on Tuesday afternoon, two Iranians engaged in a currency exchange transaction with a Bangladeshi individual in Bashundhara Residential Area. During the exchange, the Bangladeshi individual claimed to have received fewer US dollars than agreed and expressed his frustration by striking the vehicle carrying the Iranians. As a crowd began to gather, the Iranian nationals attempted to leave the scene out of f ear. However, local residents physically assaulted them.
Shafiqul Islam further stated the Bangladeshi individual involved in the currency exchange has been identified through CCTV footage. Efforts are ongoing to identify others involved in the incident.
The police reported that, upon receiving an emergency call via 999 on Tuesday afternoon, they rescued the two foreign nationals. They were subsequently admitted to a hospital.
According to the police, the injured Iranians are Mohammad Ahmad, 74 and his grandson Mehedi, 18 who were visiting Bangladesh as tourists. The whereabouts of the third injured individual remain unknown. He had transported the two foreign people in his vehicle but fled the scene following the incident.