Reforms a big dream, elections has to held, people’s ease is priority: Debapriya Bhattacharya

“Bringing reforms is a very big dream, unity is required for that to be carried out. At the same time we also have to hold elections. But before everything, we have to bring ease in the lives of the people,” Debapriya Bhattacharya, head of the committee to compose a white paper on the state of the country’s economy, said on Friday.

This noted economist made the remarks while speaking at a national dialogue on “Unity in Which Way”, at the Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh in the capital’s Farmgate area today.

Friday was the first day of two-day dialogue on national unity, reforms and the election. Forum for Bangladesh Studies has organised the dialogue that was inaugurated in the morning.