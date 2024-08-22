Ekushey Padak winning professor Golam Murshid passes away

Ekushey Padak winning eminent essayist and researcher professor Dr Golam Murshid passed away in London on Thursday. He was 84.

Quoting Golam Murshid's wife Eliza Murshid, the Institute of Bangladesh Studies of Rajshahi University professor Dr Swarachish Sarker confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

He said Golam Murshid had been suffering from old-age complications for the last couple of weeks.

Golam Murshid left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.