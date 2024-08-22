Ekushey Padak winning professor Golam Murshid passes away
Ekushey Padak winning eminent essayist and researcher professor Dr Golam Murshid passed away in London on Thursday. He was 84.
Quoting Golam Murshid's wife Eliza Murshid, the Institute of Bangladesh Studies of Rajshahi University professor Dr Swarachish Sarker confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
He said Golam Murshid had been suffering from old-age complications for the last couple of weeks.
Golam Murshid left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Golam Murshid was born on 8 April 1940 in Barishal. He did his masters degree in Bangla Language and Literature from Dhaka University. He started his carrier at Bangladesh Agriculture University in Mymensingh
Later, he joined the Bangla Department of Rajshahi University.
He worked at BBC Bangla Service from January 1984 to 2003. He was engaged in teaching and research works at different universities including Melbourne University in London from 1991. He was research assistant at School of Oriental and African Studies of London University.
He would give voice in different events of Voice of America. Golam Murshid was mainly living in London in his retired life. He also carried out research on Bangla prose of 18 century and the life of Michael.
He achieved Ekushey Padak in Bangla Language and Literature in 2021. He also achieved Bangla Academy Shahithyo Puruskar in 1982.
Golam Murshid's books include Bangla Ganer Itihash, Biddhrohi Ranaklanto: Nazrul Jiboni, Adhunikotar Abhighate Bangaramni, Muktijuddho o Tarpor, Bangla Bhashar Udbhab o Annyanno, Hazar Bochorer Bangalee Sangskriti
and Ashar Cholone Bhuli.