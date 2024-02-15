PM Hasina set to meet Zelensky during Munich visit: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been listed in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s schedules during her Munich visit in line with the request of the nation in war with Russia.

“The prime minister gave the appointment as Zelensky sought it,” he told newspersons Wednesday as asked whether there was any shift in Dhaka’s foreign policy in reference to Russia-Ukraine war.

He said the scheduled bilateral meeting was expected to discuss matters related to stopping the war as “Bangladesh stand is always clear, Bangladesh’s stance is always against the war”.