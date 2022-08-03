Govt to build 'Smart City, Smart Village' by 2041

As part of materialising the 'Vision-2041' to transform the country into a developed one, the government has set a target of building 'Smart City' and 'Smart Village' within the period, BSS reports.

Since the present government has successfully implemented the 'Vision 2021' building the 'Digital Bangladesh', it is now working on developing ultramodern power grids, green economy and skills, recognising freelancing as a profession and urban development to build an innovative 'Smart Bangladesh' with a merit-based economy by 2041.

The information was revealed at a high level workshop titled 'Vision-2041: Building Smart City and Smart Village in Bangladesh' Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) auditorium at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Monday.

Local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Md Tazul Islam addressed the workshop as the chief guest while education minister Dipu Moni, science and technology minister Yeafesh Osman and posts, telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar.