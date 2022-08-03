Govt to build 'Smart City, Smart Village' by 2041

Speaking at the function, Tazul said, "We have to deal with many issues to ensure a normal life for people living in cities. The ICT Division has already started working on many issues to provide people friendly services".
For the implementation of the 'Smart City', the master plan should be prepared taking the population living in the specific area into consideration, he added.
Dipu Moni, in his speech, emphasised on changing the mind-set for building a 'Smart Bangladesh' and said, "We have to create a clear canvas of who will work and where will work, and keep coordination among everyone's work".
The government wants to build skilled manpower, who will be science-minded, technology friendly, used to using technology and efficient in innovating technologies, she added.
Science and technology minister Yeafesh Osman said it is possible to win only if hardware, software and human-ware simultaneously integrate each other.
Among those, human-ware or people have to play the prime role otherwise it will not be possible to use the digital tools properly despite having all the technologies, he added.
Mustafa Jabbar said that the digital connectivity will be the next development highway.
"Without this highway, neither the smart city nor the smart technology will be possible to implement. Bangladesh is (however) far ahead in the use of modern technology," he added.
Palak, in his closing remark, said 'Smart Bangladesh' of 2041 will be cost-effective, sustainable, intellectual, knowledge-based and innovative Bangladesh.
The well-thought-out opinions, advice and recommendations of the stakeholders revealed in this workshop organised by the ICT Division will guide the government to prepare the action plan for 'Smart Bangladesh 2041', he added.
Noting that smart healthcare, smart transportation, smart utilities, urban administration, public safety, agriculture, internet connectivity and disaster management should be ensured for implementing the "Smart City and Smart Village' vision, ICT state minister said, "That's why we have to focus on these four technologies: artificial intelligence, robotics, microchip designing and manufacturing and cyber security".
In the workshop, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), vice-chancellor (VC) Satya Prasad Majumder, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) VC Lutful Hassan and other experts in the field took part as the panel discussants.