Mongla Port to be turned into regional trade centre: Sakhawat Hossain

The country’s second-largest seaport, Mongla Port, will be transformed into a hub for international connectivity and trade, said Brigadier General (retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the shipping ministry and the labour and employment ministry.

He made this statement during a meeting with a delegation from Abu Dhabi Ports Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the secretariat today, Tuesday.

The shipping advisor invited the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to invest in the infrastructure development of Mongla Port.

He said, "Mongla Port is only 210 kilometers away from the capital Dhaka by road. With the infrastructure for sea, road, and rail transport in place, it is now easy to transport goods across various parts of the country. At the same time, this port has great potential for use by neighbouring countries like Nepal, India, and Bhutan. In this context, there are excellent investment opportunities for both local and foreign investors at Mongla Port, including Abu Dhabi Ports Group."