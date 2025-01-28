Mongla Port to be turned into regional trade centre: Sakhawat Hossain
The country’s second-largest seaport, Mongla Port, will be transformed into a hub for international connectivity and trade, said Brigadier General (retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the shipping ministry and the labour and employment ministry.
He made this statement during a meeting with a delegation from Abu Dhabi Ports Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the secretariat today, Tuesday.
The shipping advisor invited the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to invest in the infrastructure development of Mongla Port.
He said, "Mongla Port is only 210 kilometers away from the capital Dhaka by road. With the infrastructure for sea, road, and rail transport in place, it is now easy to transport goods across various parts of the country. At the same time, this port has great potential for use by neighbouring countries like Nepal, India, and Bhutan. In this context, there are excellent investment opportunities for both local and foreign investors at Mongla Port, including Abu Dhabi Ports Group."
The UAE's Abu Dhabi Ports delegation welcomed the shipping advisor's proposal, expressing interest in investing in the infrastructure development of various ports in Bangladesh, including Chittagong and Mongla.
They also mentioned that the UAE would like to be involved in the Bangladesh government's project to build a new terminal at Chittagong Port to create world-class facilities.
AD Ports is also interested in investing in the modernization and development of Bangladesh’s internal river ports and the New Mooring Container Terminal.
The delegation from AD Ports Group was led by Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi, the UAE ambassador to Bangladesh. Shipping ministry senior officials including senior secretary Mohammad Yusuf were also present at the meeting.