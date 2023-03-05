Power deal with Adani only to appease Indian government: Speakers

He told the people that neither Awami League nor BNP can save you, you have to save yourselves.

Zafrullah also said Ahmadiyya community is being persecuted in the country.

Former member secretary of the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, professor Anu Muhammad said Bangladesh signed the deal with Adani to placate Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

He said the people involved with signing this deal and the other deals that likely to harm the country should be brought to book.

The former professor of Jahangirnagar University termed Rooppur nuclear project as a risky project with high cost. He said the project was not necessary since the country has double the production capacity than required.

He said importing power from India or Adani was not required.