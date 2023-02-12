'Godda deal has thrown Bangladesh into a quandary'

That is the surprising matter! You will see from the very start how the Adanis got everything they asked for. The Modi government has made new rules for them, changed old rules for them. In 2016 the Indian power ministry stated in its cross-border trade regulations that other than state-owned companies, any coal-fired power project would require permission to supply 'surplus' electricity to a neighbouring country. In order words, 'extra' electricity could be exported with permission. There was no mention of supplying surplus power to Bangladesh in the sub-contract. That very year, the Jharkand government changed another rule. The old regulation maintained that the power producing company would have to provide 25 per cent of electricity within the state itself. That regulation was changed and Adani was given permission to export 100 per cent of the electricity to Bangladesh! Environmental activists filed a case. The National Green Tribunal dismissed the case, saying that it hadn't been filed within 30 days of the project approval. Also the petitioner was not an injured party and so did not have the right to bring about charges. In 2019, the Modi government also changed the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) regulations. Just three years previously the Modi government itself had made a rule that there could not be only one single power plant in any SEZ. But with the change of the regulations, Adani's Godda project became the only industry in that SEZ.