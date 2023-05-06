President congratulates King Charles III on his coronation

President Shahabuddin said: "I look forward to further deepening the friendship and cooperation between our two Commonwealth nations working in close concert with Your Majesty".

He said the First Lady and he eagerly looks forward to welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a historic Royal visit to Bangladesh.

He wished King Charles III and Queen Camilla the very best of health, happiness and long life, and the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.