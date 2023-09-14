ADC Harun to face departmental case: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the suspended additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Harun-or-Rashid, will face a departmental case over the incident of torturing three Chhatra League (BCL) leaders.

He came up with the remark while talking to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday, after a meeting on law and order situation during the upcoming Durga Puja.