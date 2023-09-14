ADC Harun to face departmental case: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the suspended additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Harun-or-Rashid, will face a departmental case over the incident of torturing three Chhatra League (BCL) leaders.
He came up with the remark while talking to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday, after a meeting on law and order situation during the upcoming Durga Puja.
After being suspended, ADC Harun was attached to the Rangpur Range police. A three-member committee of the force is now looking into the incident.
When asked about updates, the home minister said they had taken required actions immediately, and the subsequent process, including the case and investigation, will follow its course.
He also mentioned that the victims had not filed any case yet, but if they do so, the authorities will investigate their complaints.
“However, as an incident took place, a departmental case will be filed ” he added.
The BCL leaders alleged that the President’s assistant private secretary (APS), Ajijul Haque, called them to the BIRDEM Hospital, where they engaged in a scuffle with ADC Harun.
Later, they were tortured brutally at the Shahbagh police station.