ADC Harun: AL to take steps with caution

Governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) is embarrassed over the assault of three leaders of its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, inside the Shahbagh police station in the capital earlier this week. The policymakers of the party also have been in a dilemma as police force, civil administration and BCL are involved with the situation. AL considers all the three quarters as “sensitive” especially before the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections. That is why the party is thinking hard before taking any step.

AL sources said BCL leaders and activists across the country reacted at the organisation’s social media pages and other forums when photos of three critically injured leaders went viral. The photos made the AL leaders, who were involved with BCL before, disturbed. Many incumbent BCL leaders and activists phoned and sent messages to the AL leaders expressing their resentment at being treated in such a way. Some of them requested firm steps in this regard.