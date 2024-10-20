Slow investigation into corruption of influentials, 1 case in 2 months

After the fall of the Awami League government in a mass uprising, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) began investigating the accumulation of illegal wealth by 180 politically and financially influential individuals, including former ministers, state ministers, and parliamentarians.

However, investigations are progressing at a slow pace. In the last two months, ACC has managed to file only one case after completing its investigation.

On 9 October, ACC filed a case against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, based on specific information regarding his involvement in money embezzlement and corruption, including amassing illegal assets.

Asaduzzaman Khan's wife and two children have also been named as accused in this case. Additionally, his former Assistant Private Secretary (APS), Monir Hossain, is implicated as well.

Despite the case against the former home minister, there has been no progress in investigating the illegal assets of other influential individuals.

The officials involved in the investigation have compiled information on the assets amassed by these former ministers and lawmakers, based on the details provided in their election affidavits.

According to the ACC Act, when someone is accused of illegal acquisition of wealth or money laundering, an investigation must first be conducted.

A case is filed only if evidence is found during the investigation. An investigation officer appointed by the ACC then looks into the case, and after completing the investigation, a charge sheet is filed in the relevant court.