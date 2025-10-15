Bangladeshi food to fight malnutrition named among TIME’s best inventions

A special food supplement named MDCF-2 (Microbiota-Directed Complementary Food), formulated to help rebuild beneficial gut bacteria in malnourished children, has been included in TIME magazine’s list of the Best Inventions of 2025 under the ‘Social Impact’ category.

The food, made from a mix of chickpeas, soybeans, peanuts, and green bananas, has been jointly developed by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and Washington University in Saint Louis, USA. The project was led by Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, and Jeffrey Gordon of Washington University.

Earlier, icddr,b was also involved in the development of oral rehydration solution (ORS), which later gained global recognition and has saved, and continues to save, millions of children’s lives around the world.