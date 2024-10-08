Five signs that indicate malnutrition

Repeated bacterial infections in the body (such as fever and cold within the gap of a few days) can be a sign of malnutrition. This can be caused from the lack of vitamin C, zinc or vitamin D. These nutrients strengthen the immunity system.

These symptoms can also be caused from various diseases except for nutritional deficiencies. So, consult a medical specialist for this. They will provide treatment for these symptoms after examination. And, do not take medicines for them on your own.

* Dr. Sayeef Hossain Khan, medical consultant at Popular Diagnostic Centre, Dhanmondi, Dhaka