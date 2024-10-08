Five signs that indicate malnutrition
There is no alternative to a nutritious and balanced diet to keep healthy. But the required nutrients are absent from many of our diets. We might be ignorantly eating these foods lacking in vital nutrients. As a result, many people suffer from malnutrition, which affects the body in different ways. So, let’s check out these five signs of malnutrition that appear on health.
Fatigue
Sometimes there’s the feeling of fatigue without working that hard. Many lose their breath at the slightest of labour. This usually happen in the case of iron deficiency. Then again the deficiency of vitamin B complex or vitamin B12 can also cause fatigue. Plus, you can also feel tired from the lack of a diet consisting adequate amount of calorie. So, we need to intake these nutrients to increase strength in the body.
Hair fall
Various nutrients like iron and protein are vital for maintain a strong hair structure strong. Apart from that, the lack of vitamins, such as biotin or vitamin D can also initiate hair fall. These nutrients prevent thinning of hair as well as help with hair growth. However, other physical conditions that cause hair loss should also be considered in this case.
Nail erosion and brittle nail
This is a significant sign. However, some other physical conditions can also cause nail erosion or can cause the nails to change. If there are no signs or symptoms of those conditions, it might be because of malnutrition. Lack of nutrition can cause many changes in the nails, such as nail erosion, white spots on the nails, brittle nails and changes in the shape of the nails. This can happen from the lack of nutrients such as zinc, iron and biotin.
Dryness of skin
Dehydration in the body causes the skin to go dry or sag. This can happen from the lack of fatty acid as well. Deficiency of different vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin E can also cause dry skin. These nutrients are essential to maintain the suppleness of the skin.
Weak immunity
Repeated bacterial infections in the body (such as fever and cold within the gap of a few days) can be a sign of malnutrition. This can be caused from the lack of vitamin C, zinc or vitamin D. These nutrients strengthen the immunity system.
These symptoms can also be caused from various diseases except for nutritional deficiencies. So, consult a medical specialist for this. They will provide treatment for these symptoms after examination. And, do not take medicines for them on your own.
* Dr. Sayeef Hossain Khan, medical consultant at Popular Diagnostic Centre, Dhanmondi, Dhaka