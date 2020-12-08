Zahidul Islam passes away

Zahidul Islam (66), director of Associated Builders Corporation (ABC), suffered from a heart attack and passed away on Tuesday evening (Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi rajeun). He had long been suffering from heart disease and kidney complications. He had returned home Tuesday evening after treatment.

Zahidul Islam was born in 1954 in Jashore. His janaza was held at the Gulshan Azad Masjid after Zohr prayers on Wednesday, after which he was laid to rest in the grave of his father Amirul Islam the Banani graveyard in Dhaka.

He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of well-wishers. Zahidul Islam was the brother-in-law of Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo.