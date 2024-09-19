AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah arrested

He said Kazi Zafarullah was later rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar as he fell sick.

But, he is now fine, he confirmed. He was arrested in connection with a murder case filed with Paltan Police Station, the police official said.

Kazi Zafrullah was wanted in several cases filed with various police stations after the fall of Awami League government on 5 August last.