AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah arrested
Police arrested Awami League (AL) presidium member Kazi Zafarullah conducting an overnight drive in city's Gulshan area in a murder case filed with Paltan police station.
"A team of Paltan police station rounded up Kazi Zafarullah from Gulshan police station area last (Wednesday) night," deputy commissioner of media of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Talebur Rahman told BSS today, Thursday.
He said Kazi Zafarullah was later rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar as he fell sick.
But, he is now fine, he confirmed. He was arrested in connection with a murder case filed with Paltan Police Station, the police official said.
Kazi Zafrullah was wanted in several cases filed with various police stations after the fall of Awami League government on 5 August last.