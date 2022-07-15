Four officers of Chattogram WASA go to US on training

Four officials of Chattogram WASA including the managing director AKM Fazlullah are going on a US trip. The group includes an additional secretary of the local government ministry as well. They were scheduled to leave on a flight from Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday night.

To reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves because of the current global situation, the finance ministry issued a circular on last 12 May to stop foreign visits for the government officials unless there is any special requirement. Government officials are being repeatedly instructed from the top level of the government too, to halt their foreign visits.