CA informs King Charles of Bangladesh’s reform initiatives
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today held a private one-to-one meeting with King Charles III where the Bangladesh’s reform agendas were discussed.
“At 11:20 am today, a one-to-one meeting was held between our Chief Adviser and King Charles III, which was a private one,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing here about the outcome of the meeting.
During the meeting, he said, they discussed the massive transition in Bangladesh.
He said the Bangladesh Chief Adviser informed King Charles of the reform initiatives taken by his government in Bangladesh.
Claiming that the 30-minitue meeting was a cordial one, the press secretary said since King Charles knows Prof Yunus for a long, they discussed many issues.
“In this whole tour, I would say it was the most important event,” he said.
After the one-to-one meeting, Alam said, a gift having photo of the King and the Queen, signed by them, was presented to Prof Yunus, which was a very honour for the Chief Adviser.
King Charles welcomed Chief Adviser Prof Yunus at Buckingham Palace for a private audience.
In addition to their regular diplomatic and political Audiences, the Monarch also meets individuals who have made extraordinary achievements in their fields, particularly if they are taking up a Royal appointment or receiving a prize which is given in their name.
By meeting people privately, or ‘granting an Audience’, The King acknowledges the importance of certain individuals and their work, and creates an opportunity to learn more about them and to give them a memorable Royal experience.
An ‘Audience’ is simply a one-to-one meeting with The King.