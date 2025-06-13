CA informs King Charles of Bangladesh’s reform initiatives

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today held a private one-to-one meeting with King Charles III where the Bangladesh’s reform agendas were discussed.

“At 11:20 am today, a one-to-one meeting was held between our Chief Adviser and King Charles III, which was a private one,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing here about the outcome of the meeting.

During the meeting, he said, they discussed the massive transition in Bangladesh.

He said the Bangladesh Chief Adviser informed King Charles of the reform initiatives taken by his government in Bangladesh.