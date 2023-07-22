Army earned people's confidence through their performance: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said people's trust and confidence are crucial factors for army and the military in Bangladesh earned that with their performance.

"Trust and confidence are very important for any army. If there is no trust and confidence, independence and sovereignty cannot be protected. Today, I can say that people have their trust and confidence in our army," she said.

The premier was addressing the opening ceremony of Army Selection Board (First Phase)-2023 at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment.

She said Bangladesh Army is a people's army, which always stands beside the country's people and plays very effective role during any disaster.

Referring to the engagement of the army with the country's development activities directly, she said the army is working everywhere from infrastructure development.

"As the army is implementing many big projects, we are sure that the work will be done quickly ensuring quality," she added.

Mentioning a quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the premier said, "Bangabandhu told the army that our army will be people's army".

In this perspective, Sheikh Hasina also hoped that Bangladesh Army would pull the country ahead as people's army.