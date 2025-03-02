Foreign citizenship of elected members of 3 parliaments being investigated
The interim government has started an investigation into the foreign citizenship of the elected members of the 10th, 11th, and the most recent 12th (2024) National Parliaments after the ousting of the Awami League government during the student-people's uprising.
As part of the investigation, letters are being sent to Bangladesh embassies/missions in 188 countries. If evidence is found showing that any of the former members of parliament hold foreign citizenship or a residence card, legal action will be taken, according to sources at the home ministry.
As per Article 66 of the Constitution, any person who obtains foreign citizenship or swears allegiance to a foreign country is disqualified from being a member of parliament or a minister.
However, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has gathered specific information about several individuals who were ministers, advisers, and members of parliament during various terms of the previous Awami League government, indicating that they held dual citizenship (in some cases, a residence or green card).
It is worth mentioning that acquiring foreign citizenship requires going through various procedures. In some countries, a residence or green card is granted first, and citizenship is provided afterward.
The home ministry sent a letter to the foreign ministry on 23 February to determine how many people hold dual citizenship.
The letter states that Bangladeshis who have acquired foreign citizenship must renew their passports through the Bangladesh missions abroad. In addition, they receive consular services, including No Visa Required (NVR) services. Missions/embassies can provide information on these individuals.
The letter also states that the foreign ministry's cooperation is needed in collecting information on individuals who participated in the elections of the 10th, 11th, and 12th National parliaments, concealed their foreign citizenship, and later became ministers and MPs.
One source revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet started sending letters to foreign missions/embassies.
The letter includes a copy of a report published in Prothom Alo on 5 November, titled "24 Ministers and MPs with Foreign Citizenship."
According to the report, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's adviser, Salman F Rahman, secretly acquired Cypriot citizenship. Former foreign minister Hassan Mahmud holds a residence card in Belgium. Former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is a British citizen. Former two junior ministers Nasrul Hamid and Zunaid Ahmed hold legal residency or a green card in the United States.
The ACC has gathered specific information about dual citizenship (including residence or green cards) of 24 individuals who were ministers, advisers, or MPs in the previous Awami League government.
According to sources at the ACC, five former ministers and state ministers hold citizenship in the United Kingdom. They are AHM Mustafa Kamal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, and Mohammad Mahbub Ali. Among them, Mahbub Ali was arrested on 15 September and sent to prison.
Supreme Court senior lawyer Zainul Abedin recently told Prothom Alo that according to the existing constitution, any person with dual citizenship is not eligible to be elected as a member of parliament or hold a ministerial position. If this has occurred by concealing information, it would be an unlawful act against the constitution.
Officials at the home ministry said that any Bangladeshi citizen may acquire foreign citizenship. Even if they acquire foreign citizenship, their Bangladeshi citizenship remains intact. Under the Bangladesh Citizenship (Temporary Provisions) Order of 1972, a Bangladeshi citizen who acquires foreign citizenship remains a Bangladeshi citizen as long as they do not take an oath renouncing their loyalty to Bangladesh when acquiring the foreign citizenship.
In such cases, dual citizenship certification is not required. However, if they want to hold a government job or become a member of parliament, holding foreign citizenship is not permissible.
A senior official of the home ministry told Prothom Alo that their main objective is to first find out how many members of parliament and ministers have been elected or appointed while concealing foreign citizenship. Subsequently, legal action will be taken against them according to the law.