Foreign citizenship of elected members of 3 parliaments being investigated

The interim government has started an investigation into the foreign citizenship of the elected members of the 10th, 11th, and the most recent 12th (2024) National Parliaments after the ousting of the Awami League government during the student-people's uprising.

As part of the investigation, letters are being sent to Bangladesh embassies/missions in 188 countries. If evidence is found showing that any of the former members of parliament hold foreign citizenship or a residence card, legal action will be taken, according to sources at the home ministry.

As per Article 66 of the Constitution, any person who obtains foreign citizenship or swears allegiance to a foreign country is disqualified from being a member of parliament or a minister.

However, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has gathered specific information about several individuals who were ministers, advisers, and members of parliament during various terms of the previous Awami League government, indicating that they held dual citizenship (in some cases, a residence or green card).

It is worth mentioning that acquiring foreign citizenship requires going through various procedures. In some countries, a residence or green card is granted first, and citizenship is provided afterward.