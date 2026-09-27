Bangladesh received $294.5m in foreign loans, but repaid $699m in July-August

Development partners and countries provided Bangladesh with USD 294.5 million in loans in the first two months of the current fiscal year (July-August).

Meanwhile, Bangladesh had to repay nearly USD 700 million in principal and interest on previously borrowed loans during the same period.

The amount repaid was 237 per cent higher than the amount received in loans. Foreign loan disbursements in July-August were equivalent to 40 per cent of the amount disbursed during the same period last year.