Russia seeks to support countries in energy, food security: Ambassador

Russia is one of the world’s top three oil exporters and it ranks first in natural gas reserves and second in gas production, and this year’s grain harvest could reach a record high of 150 million tonnes, including about 100 million tonnes of wheat.

The ambassador said maritime security and combating piracy is an important area of common interests.

Joint exercises with Indian, Chinese and Iranian partners, activities within the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia are aimed at addressing these challenges, he said while speaking at the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting held in Dhaka on 24 November.

“We witness steady growth of the trade turnover. It increased totally by 50 per cent for all IORA Members States last year, and by more than 40 per cent in the first half of this year.