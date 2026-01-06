Mustafiz incident does not bode well for either Bangladesh or India: Finance Advisor

Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed said, cricketer Mustafizur Rahman being excluded from IPL has taken on a political twist. The incident surrounding Mustafizur Rahman did not originate from Bangladesh. What happened is regrettable. It does not bode well for either country.

He made these remarks to journalists on Tuesday after a meeting of the Government Procurement Advisory Council Committee at the Secretariat.

Journalists had asked the finance advisor: “You mentioned that the government wants to improve relations with India. But Mustafizur Rahman was excluded from IPL, and subsequently, IPL broadcasts were stopped in Bangladesh. What kind of impact could this have in the future?”

