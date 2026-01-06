Mustafiz incident does not bode well for either Bangladesh or India: Finance Advisor
Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed said, cricketer Mustafizur Rahman being excluded from IPL has taken on a political twist. The incident surrounding Mustafizur Rahman did not originate from Bangladesh. What happened is regrettable. It does not bode well for either country.
He made these remarks to journalists on Tuesday after a meeting of the Government Procurement Advisory Council Committee at the Secretariat.
Journalists had asked the finance advisor: “You mentioned that the government wants to improve relations with India. But Mustafizur Rahman was excluded from IPL, and subsequently, IPL broadcasts were stopped in Bangladesh. What kind of impact could this have in the future?”
The finance advisor replied, “There has been no impact here. In the procurement committee meeting, not a single word about sports was mentioned.”
When asked whether there would be any impact, the finance advisor said, “From my perspective, I don’t see any. It will have no impact on the rational decisions we are taking and on our economic dealings.”
When it was pointed out that this was not just a matter of finance and trade, but bilateral relations too, Salehuddin Ahmed said, “I cannot speak on bilateral relations. The foreign advisor was present, you can ask him.”
He was then asked whether the incident had any political dimension two months before the election. The finance advisor replied, “Look at the context: it did not start from Bangladesh. Mustafizur is a good cricketer, a well-known cricketer. Those who selected him, did so after much consideration. They weren't doing him a favour. Then to suddenly drop him is very unfortunate.”
In response to another question, the finance adviser said, “There were Olympics during Hitler’s time. Didn’t people go? Even though people hated Hitler, they still went. I think this was an emotional reaction. If both sides show a little consideration, it can be resolved.”
When asked about the planned bifurcation of the NBR by 31 December, he said, “It didn’t happen. Let’s see if it happens by 12 February. All formalities are complete. There is just a small matter remaining. It will happen. It will be done during the interim government’s tenure.”