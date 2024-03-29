177 to be sent back in first week of April

Fierce fighting broke out last month in the Rakhine state between the armed Arakan Army and the junta forces. As a result of the clashes, from 11 March to a few days following, 172 BGP members and 3 customs officers fled into Bangladesh. It has not been possible to send them back as yet.

The BGP members and customs officials who had fled into Bangladesh last month were all sent back within a week. Why has it not been possible to send them back this time even though two weeks have passed? In reply, the concerned officials told this correspondent that sending back the 177 persons has been delayed due to certain complicated procedures on the part of Myanmar. This time too, as in the last time, they will be sent back by a navy vessel. It is taking time to send them back as Myanmar is delaying in conveying certain information.

Earlier, for four days from 4 February, a total of 330 persons including members of Myanmar security forces, customs officials and civilians had taken shelter in Bangladesh. They had entered Bangladesh through Rahamater Bil along the Ukhia border, Teknaf's Hoaikang and the Ghumdhum border at Naikhangchhari in Bandarban. On 15 February they were all sent back by a naval vessel from the navy jetty in Ukhia.