Top priority now is to move forward with plans, Chief Adviser to China ambassador
Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the outcomes of the Chief Adviser’s recent visit to China and outlined next steps for accelerating Bangladesh-China cooperation.
Both sides expressed a shared commitment to transforming discussions into actionable projects across a range of sectors- including infrastructure, trade, healthcare, education, and culture.
“Our top priority now is to move forward with the plans we discussed during the China visit,” said the Chief Adviser.
“We want to make sure momentum is not lost.”
The Chinese Ambassador echoed the Chief Adviser’s sentiment, saying, “This is also our top priority. We had one of the highest-level agenda meetings in China, and we do not want to wait another two to three years just to sign agreements- we want to implement them quickly.”
One of the topics discussed was the development of the Mongla and Anowara economic zones. BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun informed the meeting that preparations are underway and, once completed, the zones will be handed over to developers to begin implementation.
The two sides also discussed a plan to procure four new vessels from China, with the Chinese side assuring that the process would be completed by June this year, said sources at the Chief Adviser’s Office.
The Chinese envoy also confirmed that China’s Commerce Minister will visit Bangladesh soon, accompanied by a 100-member delegation of investors aiming to explore new investment opportunities.
“We will organise a mini-investment summit focused on Chinese investors to strengthen sector-specific collaboration,” said BIDA Chairman Ashik.
Healthcare cooperation featured prominently in the discussion. The Chinese side reaffirmed their commitment to building a 1,000-bed hospital in Bangladesh, as initially proposed during the China visit.
They also highlighted ongoing support in establishing a specialised burn unit in Chittagong.
The Chinese Ambassador informed that progress is being made to launch a direct Kunming–Chittagong flight, and efforts are underway to expedite medical visas for Bangladeshi patients.
Professor Yunus stressed the importance of cultural exchange, proposing the establishment of a Chinese Cultural Centre and Language Institute to allow young Bangladeshis to engage more closely with Chinese language and culture.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to launching a long-term, 50-year master plan on water management, including work on the Teesta River system.
The Chief Adviser also raised the possibility of expanding jute exports to China and urged greater Chinese investment in the locomotive sector.
He proposed setting up locomotive manufacturing and maintenance hubs in both Chattogram and Syedpur, alongside capacity-building workshops and training programmes.
Agricultural trade was another area of progress. Bangladesh will begin exporting mangoes to China this season, with jackfruit exports scheduled for next year.
“I’ll send a basket of fresh mangoes to President Xi myself,” said Chief Adviser Professor Yunus.
The meeting was also attended by Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Khalliur Rahman, BIDA Chairman Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Faiz Taieb, Cabinet Secretary Sirajuddin Mia and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed.