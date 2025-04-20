Top priority now is to move forward with plans, Chief Adviser to China ambassador

“We want to make sure momentum is not lost.”

The Chinese Ambassador echoed the Chief Adviser’s sentiment, saying, “This is also our top priority. We had one of the highest-level agenda meetings in China, and we do not want to wait another two to three years just to sign agreements- we want to implement them quickly.”

One of the topics discussed was the development of the Mongla and Anowara economic zones. BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun informed the meeting that preparations are underway and, once completed, the zones will be handed over to developers to begin implementation.

The two sides also discussed a plan to procure four new vessels from China, with the Chinese side assuring that the process would be completed by June this year, said sources at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

The Chinese envoy also confirmed that China’s Commerce Minister will visit Bangladesh soon, accompanied by a 100-member delegation of investors aiming to explore new investment opportunities.

“We will organise a mini-investment summit focused on Chinese investors to strengthen sector-specific collaboration,” said BIDA Chairman Ashik.

Healthcare cooperation featured prominently in the discussion. The Chinese side reaffirmed their commitment to building a 1,000-bed hospital in Bangladesh, as initially proposed during the China visit.