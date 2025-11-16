Boat carrying 26 Bangladeshi migrants capsize off Libya, 4 dead

At least four people were killed when two boats carrying 95 irregular migrants capsized off the Libyan coastal city of Al Khums on Thursday, the Libyan Red Crescent said on Saturday.

The first boat was carrying 26 migrants from Bangladesh, four of whom died, the Red Crescent said in a statement on its verified Facebook page.

The second boat carried 69 migrants, including two Egyptians and dozens of Sudanese, the Red Crescent added without specifying their fate. Khums is a coastal city, some 118 km east of the capital, Tripoli.