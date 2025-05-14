ISPR statement
Have patience as appeals of ex-army men being considered with 'utmost importance'
The government and the Bangladesh Army are respectful towards the dignity and just demands of former army men and are committed to taking positive action in this regard, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
In a press release on Wednesday evening, the ISPR noted that the army headquarters has taken the former army members’ appeals to review the decision on their penalty with utmost importance.
According to the release, some former army personnel recently submitted appeals requesting reconsideration of disciplinary actions taken against them. Taking into account the humanitarian and administrative reality, a high-level council has already been formed to review these appeals. The council is now in operation.
As of now, a total of 802 applications have been received. Of these, 106 have been forwarded to the relevant authorities for final disposal, while the remaining 696 are undergoing verification and evaluation, the ISPR said.
Although the process is time-consuming, the Bangladesh Army is working in this regard, with “utmost sincerity and a strong sense of responsibility.”
There are provisions for due award and punishment as per the army act, to maintain military discipline. “The Bangladesh Army believes that every issue can be resolved peacefully through mutual respect, empathy, and adherence to due process,” it added.
In this context, the ISPR urged all concerned to refrain from engaging in any negative activities and advised patience, discipline, and tolerance in all situations.
Earlier on 7 May, a group of dismissed army personnel under the banner of ‘Shohojoddha’ held a press conference and placed three demands, including their reinstatement into service. They warned of launching a hunger strike along with their families if their demands were not met within seven working days.
Their demands are the immediate reinstatement of all personnel dismissed during the previous Awami League government, full financial and pension benefits for those who cannot be reinstated, and reforms to the British-era laws in the army.