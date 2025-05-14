Have patience as appeals of ex-army men being considered with 'utmost importance'

There are provisions for due award and punishment as per the army act, to maintain military discipline. “The Bangladesh Army believes that every issue can be resolved peacefully through mutual respect, empathy, and adherence to due process,” it added.

In this context, the ISPR urged all concerned to refrain from engaging in any negative activities and advised patience, discipline, and tolerance in all situations.

Earlier on 7 May, a group of dismissed army personnel under the banner of ‘Shohojoddha’ held a press conference and placed three demands, including their reinstatement into service. They warned of launching a hunger strike along with their families if their demands were not met within seven working days.

Their demands are the immediate reinstatement of all personnel dismissed during the previous Awami League government, full financial and pension benefits for those who cannot be reinstated, and reforms to the British-era laws in the army.