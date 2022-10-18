PM Hasina pays homage at Banani graveyard

Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August.
At the Banani graveyard, their mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975 were laid to eternal rest.
Bangabandhu, his spouse Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, their three sons – Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel – and most of the family members of Bangabandhu and his three close relatives were assassinated in cold blood on the fateful night of 15 August, 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.
Bangabandhu’s favourite author was the famous philosopher and Nobel Prize winner author Bertrand Russell and that is why Bangabandhu and Bangamata had named their little boy ‘Russel’
Two daughters of Bangabandhu -- incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana -- could escape the carnage as they stayed abroad at that time.
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel
Earlier on Monday, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Russel.
On the eve of Sheikh Russel day, they issued separate messages recalling the memories of Shaheed Sheikh Russel with due respect.
They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Russel.
The president, in his message, said Sheikh Russel, also youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi and the name ‘Russel’ was given by Bangabandhu himself.
Russel was brutally killed along with most of his family members including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman when he was a fourth grader at University Laboratory School, said the head of the state.
Bangabandhu loved children very much, said Abdul Hamid, adding that Bangabandhu knew that in order to build a happy and prosperous ‘Sonar Bangla’, the new generation had to be built as worthy citizens.
For this, it is necessary to flourish their good qualities from childhood and they (new generation) have to be nurtured with the spirit of honesty, patriotism and devotion, he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message said, “On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu, I pay my deep respects to the memory of Russel.”
In order to properly highlight the life of Sheikh Russel before the children, ‘Sheikh Russel Day’ is observed every year, she said.
The first picture that comes to mind when you hear the name Russel is the playful childhood of a smiling and lively little child, she said, adding that the child’s eyes were full of joy. Disheveled hair, a beautiful face that is filled with love and affection, she recalled.
His birthday is declared as ‘Sheikh Russel Day’ so that every year, children and teenagers could learn about the life of the child Russel, she said.
Sheikh Hasina lauded this year’s theme of ‘Sheikh Russel Day’ which is ‘Sheikh Russel Nirmalar Protik Duranta Pranbanta Nirvik’.
The prime minister said 15 August, 1975 is a fateful night as Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu and 18 members of his family embraced martyrdom by conspirators, betrayers and anti-liberation elements on that black night. Tiny Sheikh Russel was not spared by the killers, she said, adding, “Russel wanted to live, appealed to the killers for his life, told them of going to his mother but the killers, assuring Russel of taking him to his mother, killed the little boy brutally.”
“Sheikh Russel is no more among us but there is his sacred memory . . . I roam around searching Russel in every child and we have to build these children with the spirit of Russel for building the golden Bengal as dreamt by father of the nation Bangabandhu,” added the prime minister.
Both the president and the prime minister wished all the success for the programmes taken for the birthday celebration of Russel.