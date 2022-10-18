PM Hasina pays homage at Banani graveyard

The 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed as Sheikh Russel Day across the country on Tuesday.

Marking the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to 15 August 1975 martyrs at Banani graveyard in the capital.

The prime minister along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Banani graveyard and paid glowing homage by placing wreath this morning.

After laying the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for some time.

They also spread flower petals on the graves.