Bangladesh sends letter to India for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition
Bangladesh has sent a letter to India requesting the handover of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, under the extradition treaty.
Last Friday, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi sent the diplomatic note to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Delhi have confirmed this information to this correspondent.
Last year in July, Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan were convicted of crimes against humanity over a killing and sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal on 17 November this year. Following the verdict, Bangladesh has for the first time formally requested India to hand her over.
Previously, Bangladesh had written to India on 20 and 27 December last year requesting the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, who is residing in Delhi, but India did not respond to those letters.
After the tribunal’s verdict against Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that granting refuge to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity in another country would be extremely unfriendly behaviour and a disregard for justice.
It called on the Indian government to immediately hand over the two convicts to the Bangladesh authorities.
According to the extradition treaty between the two countries, India is obliged to comply with this handover.
Later, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement regarding the verdict, saying India, as a close neighbour, remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability, and will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to achieve these goals.