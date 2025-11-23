Bangladesh sends letter to India for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

Bangladesh has sent a letter to India requesting the handover of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, under the extradition treaty.

Last Friday, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi sent the diplomatic note to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Delhi have confirmed this information to this correspondent.

Last year in July, Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan were convicted of crimes against humanity over a killing and sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal on 17 November this year. Following the verdict, Bangladesh has for the first time formally requested India to hand her over.