Sheikh Hasina, the reasons behind her fall
After ruling the country for 15 years, Sheikh Hasina had to exit from power as an 'autocrat'. Her obstinacy, arrogance and inflated self-confidence are being seen as the main reasons behind the fall of her rule in face of the student and mass movement.
During the authoritarian rule, Sheikh Hasina's government became completely detached from the people. Antagonising the western world, she became almost entirely isolated even in geopolitics. Finally Sheikh Hasina had to leave the country in the face of the mass movement. Her resignation and departure from the country all transpired within a few hours yesterday, Monday.
Awami League president Sheikh Hasina resigned before the afternoon yesterday. Several sources of the government say that she had wanted to address the nation in the afternoon before resigning. However, she wasn't given the time or the chance to do so. Before afternoon, Sheikh Hasina went to Bangabhaban and tended in her resignation to President Md Shahabuddin. Then at around 2:30 in the afternoon Sheikh Hasina took off from Bangabhaban in a military helicopter for India. She was accompanied by younger sister Rehana.
Stern stance, then resignation
When the students' movement that started 36 days ago demanding reforms in the quota system for government jobs transformed into a movement to toppled the government, Sheikh Hasina's government still maintained a stern stance. Even on Sunday, Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League and other affiliated organisations took to the streets in a display of their strength, in an effort to resist the movement. But that resulted in around 100 people being killed in conflict and clashes all around the country. Even after that, it was being said that the movement would be suppressed with force.
From Sunday evening till late in the night, Sheikh Hasina held several meetings with some of her close ministers and a number of officials at Ganabhaban. Several leaders close to Sheikh Hasina said, pressure mounted further on the government on Sunday. But they still thought the situation would remain in their control. However, the pressure grew. Yesterday morning they realised their time was up. Then Sheikh Hasina had to take the decision to leave power.
Why did this situation emerge?
On 14 July at a press briefing, while the students were carrying out a peaceful movement, Sheikh Hasina derisively mocked the justified demands of the students. She even used the term 'razakar' in reference to the students. This revealed her arrogance and obstinacy. The students were outraged and stepped up the movement.
The law enforcement agencies were used to exert force in suppressing the movement, resulting in over 200 deaths from 17 July onwards all over the country. After that the armed forces were deployed and efforts were made to bring the situation under control. But the students took up a one-point movement for the fall of the government. The multitudes of deaths could not halt anything.
Some leaders of Awami League feel, by leaving the country Sheikh Hasina had destroyed the political achievements she had gained so far. She has also pitched the very existence of Awami League, the party that led the liberation war, into a quandary
Hasina's government isolated
Hasina's government had become isolated in the country. Hasina had aggravated everyone during her extended rule. The corruption, money laundering and pitiful state of the economy had incensed the people. And in the political arena, all parties took a position against the government, other than the Awami League-led 14 Party alliance. So politically too, Hasina became isolated. This was clear in the students' movement.
Meanwhile, in the geopolitical sphere, Sheikh Hasina's government survived despite three controversial elections, due to its dependence on India. This matter had long been discussed.
The government had also been maintaining relations with China. On 7 July Sheikh Hasina paid a two-day visit to China, but the outcome of this visit was not promising. The tensions with the United States had been prevailing for long. Sheikh Hasina and her leaders had strongly castigated the US. Tensions were exacerbated by 12th national parliament election held on 7 January this year.
But it was the students' movement that placed Sheikh Hasina and Awami League in opposition to the people and the students. They became complete isolated.
Now Sheikh Hasina has left the country. Some leaders of Awami League feel, by leaving the country Sheikh Hasina had destroyed the political achievements she had gained so far. She has also pitched the very existence of Awami League, the party that led the liberation war, into a quandary.