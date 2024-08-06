Sheikh Hasina, the reasons behind her fall

Hasina's government had become isolated in the country. Hasina had aggravated everyone during her extended rule. The corruption, money laundering and pitiful state of the economy had incensed the people. And in the political arena, all parties took a position against the government, other than the Awami League-led 14 Party alliance. So politically too, Hasina became isolated. This was clear in the students' movement.

Meanwhile, in the geopolitical sphere, Sheikh Hasina's government survived despite three controversial elections, due to its dependence on India. This matter had long been discussed.

The government had also been maintaining relations with China. On 7 July Sheikh Hasina paid a two-day visit to China, but the outcome of this visit was not promising. The tensions with the United States had been prevailing for long. Sheikh Hasina and her leaders had strongly castigated the US. Tensions were exacerbated by 12th national parliament election held on 7 January this year.

But it was the students' movement that placed Sheikh Hasina and Awami League in opposition to the people and the students. They became complete isolated.

Now Sheikh Hasina has left the country. Some leaders of Awami League feel, by leaving the country Sheikh Hasina had destroyed the political achievements she had gained so far. She has also pitched the very existence of Awami League, the party that led the liberation war, into a quandary.