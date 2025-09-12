Farewell to Jahangirnagar University teacher Jannatul Ferdous
A crowd gathered around the vehicle that was carrying the dead body as people stood in clusters. Some were stone-faced with grief, silent and immobile; others broke down and wept aloud, unable to compose themselves; a few moved among them offering consolation.
The scene unfolded at around 1:00 pm outside the Old Arts Building at Jahangirnagar University today, Friday.
The body of teacher Jannatul Ferdous, 32, was brought in by hearse. She had been a student of the 42nd batch of the Department of Fine Arts at Jahangirnagar University and later joined the same department as a teacher.
She fell ill this morning after she had gone to the campus for ballot counting for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) elections. Later, she was taken to a hospital where physicians pronounced her dead.
The university appears to be shrouded in mourning following the loss of a beloved teacher, colleague and friend.
She was a teacher you could tell anything to without hesitation. Even though she was a teacher, she felt like a sister. I never imagined we would lose such a student-friendly teacher so soon.Oishi Sarkar, 49th batch student at Jahangirnagar University
Jannatul was someone students confided in regularly — they shared their joys and sorrows with her and spoke to her candidly about their problems. Her absence is something none can accept.
Many students were overcome with grief at the unexpected death. Several said they regarded Jannatul not merely as a teacher but as a sister.
Oishi Sarkar, a student of the department’s 49th batch, told Prothom Alo, “She was a teacher you could tell anything to without hesitation. Even though she was a teacher, she felt like a sister. I never imagined we would lose such a student-friendly teacher so soon.”
Ujjal Hossain Raja, a former student of the 43rd batch, said, “Jannatul was a student in the Fine Arts Department. Later, as a teacher, she became devoted to the students of the department. Just yesterday she called me over the phone asking for help to arrange tuition for a student.”
This afternoon, many gathered before the Old Arts Building to take a final look at Jannatul Ferdous as her body lay in the vehicle.
Colleagues and friends stood in silence due to the sudden loss. At about 1:15 pm, her body was taken to the university’s central playground. Her namaaz-e-janaza was held at the central playground after Friday prayers.
Earlier this morning, the president of the Fine Arts Department and associate professor Shamim Reza said, “I was the Returning Officer at Pritilata Hall and Jannatul Ferdous was serving as a polling officer. After the voting ended yesterday, Thursday, she returned home after 6:00 pm. She came to the Senate Building between 7:30 and 8:00 am today for ballot counting. Then, suddenly, she collapsed in front of the door of the counting room on the third floor. She was immediately taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, where physicians pronounced her dead. I had called her this morning about the counting work.”
Professor Sohel Ahmed, the university’s pro-vice-chancellor (administration), said, “Jannatul Ferdous was like a daughter to me. She used to speak to me about many matters from time to time. I feel as though I have lost my own daughter.”