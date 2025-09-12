Farewell to Jahangirnagar University teacher Jannatul Ferdous

A crowd gathered around the vehicle that was carrying the dead body as people stood in clusters. Some were stone-faced with grief, silent and immobile; others broke down and wept aloud, unable to compose themselves; a few moved among them offering consolation.

The scene unfolded at around 1:00 pm outside the Old Arts Building at Jahangirnagar University today, Friday.

The body of teacher Jannatul Ferdous, 32, was brought in by hearse. She had been a student of the 42nd batch of the Department of Fine Arts at Jahangirnagar University and later joined the same department as a teacher.