16 accused including ex-ministers produced before ICT

A total of 16 accused including former ministers and bureaucrats who are arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes against humanity and genocide during the July-August mass uprising, were produced before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today.

The accused were brought to the ICT from different jails and produced before the court taking adequate security measures inside and outside of the tribunal.

ICT prosecutor Abdullah Al Mamun said that of the 16 accused, 12 were brought to the court around 10:20am.

They are- former law minister advocate Anisul Huq, industries minister Amir Hossain Amu, food minister Qamrul Islam, civil aviation and tourism minister Lt Col (Retd) Faruk Khan, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, former minister and workers party president Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president and former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu, former prime minister's adviser for power, energy and mineral resources Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former state minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder, former jute and textile minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik and former home secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

Besides, former minister Dipu Moni was brought in separately at about 10:40am.