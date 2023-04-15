Dhaka sees hottest day in 58 years

The people of Dhaka city experienced the hottest day in the capital in 58 years. According to the met office, till 3:00pm the highest temperature recorded was 40.4 degrees Celsius. As there was less humidity in the air, the heat was even more scorching. In 1965 the temperature in Dhaka had reached 42 degrees Celsius.
The highest temperature recorded in the country over the last 14 days has been in Chuadanga. The temperature there today, Saturday, was 42.2 degrees Celsius. In 2014 the temperature had reached 42.2 degrees Celsius in Jashore. So the country experienced its highest temperature in 9 years.
There is no sign of the temperature lowering anywhere else in the country either. In fact, it has been on the rise. The temperature has crossed 40 degrees in Chuadanga, Jashore, Jhenaidah and other districts southwest. Hot 'Loo' winds have been blowing there.
Meteorologists say that there is some amount of water vapour in the wind blowing over the country's northern region. This will increase humidity and cause sweating.
Meteorologist of the Meteorological Department Tariful Newaz, speaking to Prothom Alo, said this extreme hear may remain for the next few days.
In the meantime, the international weather forecasting agency AccuWeather says that the highest temperature reached at 3:00pm in Dhaka was 41 degrees Celsius. However, it felt like 43 degrees Celsius. Humidity was low, only 18 per cent. The extreme heat and dry air, exacerbated people's suffering.
The Meteorological Department's meteorologist Abdur Rahman told Prothom Alo that with no clouds and less humidity, the intensity of the heat isn't lessening. The intensity of the heat may increase further over the next 24 hours.
Researcher of Canada's Saskatchewan University, Mostofa Kamal, regular observes the country's weather forecasts. According to his observations, temperatures may reach 41 to 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday in Chuadanga, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Kushtia, Meherpur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Noakhali, Feni and Shariatpur.
Meanwhile, there are apprehensions that the mercury will rise over 40 degrees Celsius in Barishal, Pirojpur, Barguna, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Pabna, Magura and Jashore. In districts of Khulna and Jashore divisions, the temperature may reach 38 to 39 degrees, in districts of Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions 36 to 38 degrees, in the remaining districts of Sylhet and Chattogram 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.
According to the non-government organisation, Bangladesh Weather Observation Team, temperatures may rise further over the next few days in Dhaka and most areas of the country. Humidity will increase too and this will increase the discomfort. It has been advised not to go out into the open unless necessary and to drink plenty of liquids.