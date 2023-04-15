Dhaka sees hottest day in 58 years

There is no sign of the temperature lowering anywhere else in the country either. In fact, it has been on the rise. The temperature has crossed 40 degrees in Chuadanga, Jashore, Jhenaidah and other districts southwest. Hot 'Loo' winds have been blowing there.

Meteorologists say that there is some amount of water vapour in the wind blowing over the country's northern region. This will increase humidity and cause sweating.

Meteorologist of the Meteorological Department Tariful Newaz, speaking to Prothom Alo, said this extreme hear may remain for the next few days.

In the meantime, the international weather forecasting agency AccuWeather says that the highest temperature reached at 3:00pm in Dhaka was 41 degrees Celsius. However, it felt like 43 degrees Celsius. Humidity was low, only 18 per cent. The extreme heat and dry air, exacerbated people's suffering.