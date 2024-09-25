Info gap over structures on common rivers poses risks: Syeda Rizwana

Environment, forest, and climate change, as well as water resources ministries adviser of the interim government, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, has said the country's water system would be entirely at risk if it is not known where infrastructure is being developed across all common water bodies.

She made the remarks during a seminar titled 'Bangladesh's just rights in shared rivers' held today, Wednesday, at the water building (Pani Bhaban) on Green Road in the capital.

The World Rivers Day 2024 Celebration Parishad organised it.

While speaking as the chief guest, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the issue of water-sharing is a complex one.

She underscored the need to skillfully balance the interests of both countries involved.