Info gap over structures on common rivers poses risks: Syeda Rizwana
Environment, forest, and climate change, as well as water resources ministries adviser of the interim government, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, has said the country's water system would be entirely at risk if it is not known where infrastructure is being developed across all common water bodies.
She made the remarks during a seminar titled 'Bangladesh's just rights in shared rivers' held today, Wednesday, at the water building (Pani Bhaban) on Green Road in the capital.
The World Rivers Day 2024 Celebration Parishad organised it.
While speaking as the chief guest, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the issue of water-sharing is a complex one.
She underscored the need to skillfully balance the interests of both countries involved.
However, Syeda Rizwana Hasan pointed out that some aspects are not too much complicated. For instance, it is crucial to know when floodwaters will enter Bangladesh, the extent of that influx, the rainfall amounts, and the potential flow within Bangladesh.
She said such information should be disclosed purely for humanitarian reasons, without involving political considerations.