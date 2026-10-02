Salman Muqtadir’s father-in-law’s warehouse sealed over storage of duty-free liquor: DNC
The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has sealed a warehouse in Gulshan, Dhaka that belongs to Sheikh Nur Islam, father-in-law of content creator Salman Muqtadir. The DNC said the action was taken over allegations that duty-free liquor imported under bond facilities was being stored at an unauthorised warehouse.
In a press release issued on Friday, the DNC said a team led by the department, comprising officials from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate and the Special Response Battalion (SRB), raided a bonded warehouse called Toss Bond Private Limited in Gulshan on Thursday night following a tip-off.
During the operation, the team checked the company’s register, the software approved by the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and physically verified the goods stored at the warehouse. Although the software showed the goods as having been released from the establishment under an ex-bond entry, the team found 144 cans of beer, 12 bottles of whisky and six bottles of Nemiroff vodka stored at the warehouse.
In other words, although the software showed that the goods had been released from the facility, they were found to be physically stored there during the inspection.
The DNC said the company’s software system showed that 2,250 cartons of imported Heineken beer had been entered as ‘in bound’ on 3 September. However, a joint inspection found that the goods were not present at the company’s warehouse, according to the DNC. The DNC also said that the necessary customs approval-related information was not found on two floors of the four-storey establishment.
DNC Director General Md Hasan Maruf told Prothom Alo on Friday that the warehouse belonged to Nurul Islam. He said Thursday night’s operation was conducted as part of an anti-drug drive. The DNC said the warehouse was sealed through the relevant authorities after discrepancies and irregularities were identified. The process of taking necessary legal action in the matter is underway.