Salman Muqtadir’s father-in-law’s warehouse sealed over storage of duty-free liquor: DNC

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has sealed a warehouse in Gulshan, Dhaka that belongs to Sheikh Nur Islam, father-in-law of content creator Salman Muqtadir. The DNC said the action was taken over allegations that duty-free liquor imported under bond facilities was being stored at an unauthorised warehouse.

In a press release issued on Friday, the DNC said a team led by the department, comprising officials from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate and the Special Response Battalion (SRB), raided a bonded warehouse called Toss Bond Private Limited in Gulshan on Thursday night following a tip-off.