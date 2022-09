All banks will purchase dollars from expatriates at maximum Tk 108 per dollar while Tk 99 in cashing export revenue and Tk 104.50 in settling the import letter of credit.

The top leaders of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dollar’s Association (BFEDA) decided this in a meeting on Sunday evening at Sonali Bank’s head office at Motijheel in Dhaka.