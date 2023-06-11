Nine banks waived off Tk 84b in loan interest in 2022

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said six state-owned and three specialised banks waived off Tk 84.05 billion in loan interest in 2022, reports UNB.

The six-state owned banks are-Agrani Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Basic Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank and Sonali Bank.

The three specialised banks are-Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Probasi Kalyan Bank and Rajshahi Krishi Unnyan Bank.