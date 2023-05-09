'GE’s hydrogen fueled gas turbines can lead energy transition in Bangladesh'

General Electric (GE) hosted a seminar highlighting the innovative capabilities of GE’s future independent energy company – GE Vernova – that will ensure flexible, affordable and reliable power for Bangladesh.

The US multinational conglomerate organised the seminar titled ‘Powering Smart Bangladesh’ at a city hotel on Tuesday.

The central theme of the seminar – leading a new era of clean energy – focused on using GE’s advanced gas turbine technology, capable of burning blends of hydrogen and natural gas, to lead the energy transition in Bangladesh and decarbonise it further.

GE has more than 120 gas turbines globally that are running on between 5 per cent (by volume) and 100 per cent hydrogen, and have accumulated more than 8.5 million operating hours.

In a move to lead the global energy transition, GE announced in 2022 the spin-off of GE Vernova as a purpose-built business, that highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and elevating its position as a key player in the energy industry that empowers climate action in all markets, says a press release.