13pc factories lay off workers

The first wave of coronavirus pandemic hit workers in one out of four garments factories. On an average, workers remained absent for 25 days and 13 per cent of the factory owners had to lay off workers due to losses in business. However, the wages of the workers were duly paid.

These observations were made in a sustainability reporting study on Bangladesh’s garment industries. The study report, jointly initiated by Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Global Reporting Initiatives of the United Nations Development Programme, was released on 28 March at a Dhaka hotel.

The study indicates how Bangladesh’s apparel sector is doing in keeping with nine of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN. The study was conducted on 47 garments factories.