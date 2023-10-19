IMF loan: Understanding reached on second tranche, says BB

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached an understanding with Bangladesh over the release of the second tranche of its loan to the country. The matter of releasing the second installment on the loan will be approved during the IMF board meeting to be held in December. The Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mezbaul Huq announced this at a press briefing today, Thursday.

Earlier, the visiting IMF delegation held a concluding meeting with the governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rauf Talukdar. The IMF team, led by its Asia-Pacific division chief Rahul Anand, arrived in Dhaka on 3 October and began meetings with various stakeholders from 4 October. The mission concludes today, 19 October, with the meeting held with Bangladesh Bank.